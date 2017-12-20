Gigi Hadid Just Reminded Us That H&M Has Some Really Good Sweaters Right Now

Who needs to actually show during Paris Fashion Week when Gigi Hadid is regularly photographed in your goods? Though we’re still a few months out from H&M Studio’s presentation in the City of Light, the 22-year-old model has once again turned the sidewalk into her runway, showing her latest go-to from the fast-fashion retailer.
Hadid was photographed in New York City last week wearing a bright yellow faux fur coat by dRa and cropped jeans that showed off her yellow and green socks inside her Timberland classic construction work boots. But it was her $59.99 tan H&M turtleneck that really pulled the look together, reminding us that you never can go wrong with a solid knit — especially one at that price.
Surprisingly, Hadid's wide-cut knit hasn't sold out just yet, but we have a feeling it's only a matter of time until it does (it's a steal, after all). Click on to grab one for yourself, as well as some similar, just as wearable options in the same neutral (and versatile!) hue.