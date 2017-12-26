Seeing Stars: Intergalactic Pieces Are Going Nowhere

This season, stars are the new stripes. And whether it's Star Wars fever influencing our wardrobe, or the rise in popularity of horoscopes and astrology, from designers to fast-fashion, it's going to be a star-spangled season.
For fall/winter 2017, House of Holland went full-on Americana with red, white, and blue stars on jackets and cowboy hats; Nina Ricci gave skirts with stars an Andy Warhol-inspired paint job; and Isabel Marant embroidered twinkly numbers on her dark denim. And it wasn't just the clothes that embodied the motif. Case in point: Alexa Chung recreated a prom night to present her collection, with models posing under hanging stars and moons.
From embroidered jeans and bags to party dresses, we've rounded up the best celestial pieces ahead. Because if sequins aren't your thing, there's no reason you still shouldn't get to shine.