Seeing Stars: Intergalactic Pieces Are Going Nowhere

For fall/winter 2017, House of Holland went full-on Americana with red, white, and blue stars on jackets and cowboy hats; Nina Ricci gave skirts with stars an Andy Warhol-inspired paint job; and Isabel Marant embroidered twinkly numbers on her dark denim. And it wasn't just the clothes that embodied the motif. Case in point: Alexa Chung recreated a prom night to present her collection, with models posing under hanging stars and moons.