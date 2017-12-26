This season, stars are the new stripes. Whether it's Star Wars fever influencing our wardrobe, or the rise in popularity of horoscopes and astrology, from designers to the high street, it's going to be a star-spangled AW17.
House of Holland went full-on Americana with red, white and blue stars on jackets and cowboy hats; Nina Ricci gave skirts with stars an Andy Warhol-inspired paint job; and Ryan Lo gave knits colourful psychedelic stars.
We loved Angel Chen's faux fur jackets, which were emblazoned with canary yellow stars, and Isabel Marant embroidered twinkly numbers on her dark denim. It wasn't just the clothes that embodied the motif: Alexa Chung recreated a prom night to present her collection, and had models posing under hanging stars and moons.
While Daisy Ridley represented at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a sequin-laden Monse gown, complete with, yup, stars, we're looking for something less red carpet, more party season.
From embroidered jeans and bags to celestial party dresses, we've rounded up the best pieces ahead.