When Did We Start Taking Our Horoscopes So Seriously?

"They genuinely make me feel excited," says Lucy, 25, when I ask her to describe the effect that reading her horoscope has on her mood, "especially if it's a good one with a promise of 'big moments'. I get a great feeling when I read something that relates to my life or makes perfect sense. For instance, I was making plans to do up my house a few months ago and there was a whole bit in one of them about making home changes. It essentially affirmed that decision and made me even more compelled to do up my house (spoiler: I did up my house)."