When Did We Start Taking Our Horoscopes So Seriously?

And actually, it does make sense. I've been trying to get my head around astrology's great comeback from a sociological perspective, all the while failing to acknowledge my scepticism of the whole thing. The women who are reading their horoscopes – and not just reading them but wearing them gifting them , even using them as a travel guide – are smart, engaged, empowered. Yes, there's an element of spirituality, and certainly more than a little escapism, but there's also a vibrant, supportive community. For Fatima, 24, astrology is a passion shared with her closest friends: "My best friend and I love them. We always attempt to predict people's horoscopes in the first 10 minutes of meeting them. I must say, we're pretty good at it!" She's not alone. "My female friends copy and paste each other's [horoscopes] into WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger and dissect their meaning. Horoscopes are more fun when you share them with others," says Lucy. Perhaps, in these increasingly dark times, that's exactly what we need – a place to come together, joyfully; a refuge from those who would seek to divide us . When you look at it like that, astrology doesn't seem so mad after all.