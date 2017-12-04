The Astrological Meaning Behind Solange's New Merch

If you've ever read an astrological chart, Solange Knowles' new merchandise might look a bit familiar. Featuring designs of tables, diagrams, and circular graphs, the shirts, tote bags, and posters have an undeniably astrological feel to them. But they aren't generically cosmic — the items, sold under the brand name Saint Heron, reflect her ongoing fascination with the constellation of Orion.
Named for the great hunter of Greek mythology, Orion is one of the most well-known constellations in the sky, known for its particularly bright stars, Betelgeuse and Rigel. Its location in the sky places it between the constellations of Taurus and Gemini, but you won't find a Zodiac sign named "Orion" in any mainstream horoscope.
It's unlikely that Solange, who was born under the sign of Cancer on June 24, flat-out identifies with the hunter Orion, but she might derive inspiration from this dazzling constellation's overall energy. Astrologer Diana K. Rosenberg wrote that Orion is closely connected to the properties of both Jupiter and Saturn, and thus its influence simultaneously drives us to seek control and enlightenment, power and wisdom. These themes may seem at odds, but to pursue them at once is to chase an ideal spiritual balance.
We can't be sure why Solange is so drawn to this constellation — in addition to the new line of merchandise, she entitled her recent series of performances "Orion's Rise," and one of them even coincided with the Orionid meteor shower on October 24. But if you look for its properties as Rosenberg describes them, you'll be able to find them in Solange's body of work, which acutely addresses issues of power, inequality, self-expression, healing, and more. And, at any rate, who wouldn't want to invoke such spiritually motivating energy for their performances and artistic vision?
Ahead, view and shop a selection of the singer's stellar new merch, which, fittingly, will be on sale from now until December 22, the day that this current Mercury retrograde period comes to an end.