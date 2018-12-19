You can only know so much about a person from their sun sign, but during the holiday season, when it's hard enough to find the right gift for your own sister, let alone your friends and coworkers, any amount of astrological info could point you in the general direction of the perfect gift.
That is not to say that every Cancer wants the same, exact scarf. Rather, knowing that someone is a Cancer can streamline your search process. For example, their Crabby identity suggests that they probably want something cozy that encourages them to spend the day indoors — and not some newfangled gadget.
Regardless of your sign, the holiday shopping season can pose all sorts of challenges. Sure, Mercury's retrograde might be over, but you never know when some residual energy from its shadow period may interfere with even your best laid plans. In other words, get your shopping done early, stargazers, and save yourself an online ordering mixup or five.