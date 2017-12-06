Where You Should Travel in 2018 — Based On Your Horoscope

Our reading material in the month of December consists of two things and two things only: Horoscope forecasts for the coming year, and "places to visit in 2018" listicles. To us, the perfect end-of-year prep means reading all about our zodiac sign and updating our travel bucket list.
And so, it occurred to us: Why don't we kill two birds with one stone, and let our celestial fortunes inspire where our next big trip should be? We've enlisted Janelle Belgrave, one of our favourite astrologers, to share her travel tips for each sign, plus the getaway spots that best fit their proclivities. And, because we're always looking out for travellers on different budgets, we've included destination suggestions for both luxury and low-cost vacations. Click ahead for the 2018 travel inspiration you didn't know you needed.