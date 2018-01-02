Where You Should Travel In 2018 — Based On Your Horoscope

How many horoscope forecasts and "places to visit in 2018" listicles have you read in the past week? To us, the perfect beginning-of-year prep means reading all about our zodiac sign and updating our travel bucket list.
And so, it occurred to us: Why don't we kill two birds with one stone, and let our celestial fortunes inspire where our next big trip should be? We've enlisted Janelle Belgrave, one of our favorite astrologers, to share her travel tips for each sign, plus the getaway spots that best fit their proclivities. And, because we're always looking out for travelers on different budgets, we've included destination suggestions for both luxury and low-cost vacations. Click ahead for the 2018 travel inspiration you didn't know you needed.
Ready to launch into the new year but not sure where to start? Take a cue from the stars and let your horoscope guide you. 'Scope the rest of your year here.