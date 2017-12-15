We've been through a lot this year, and when we say that, we're including the numerous viral food moments that left us disgusted, disturbed, or just downright confused. In 2017, we saw cake decorating fails, fruits peeled in the strangest way, and mislabeled and misleading food packages. There were tweets, photos, and videos that showed unconventional eating methods and unexpected food-related skills. After all that, as the year comes to a close, we can't help but feel proud that we survived.
As confusing as some of 2017's kooky food moments were to us internet users, it was nothing compared with how this year treated one of our most beloved dishes, pizza. In the past 12 months, social media users shared the many different ways they found to torture pizza, from covering it in candy corn to carrying it on its side. Of course, those many shared moments drew criticism and sparked debate, and the reactions themselves turned into viral food moments that left us scratching our heads.
While we're happy to soon be leaving these "WTF" moments behind in 2017, along with all the other (much more noteworthy) rough stuff that happened this year, we know in our hearts that 2018 will hold just as many Twitter wars. As long as social media exists, and there is a platform for people to share their unlikely eating habits and divisive food opinions, we will have moments like these. However, before we get carried away thinking about what WTF-worthy food things we might see online in the future, let's first look back at the weirdest ones that have gone down over the past year. As creepy, gross, and puzzling as they were, a lot of them also managed to make us laugh, and it wouldn't be right for us to end this year without appreciating them for that.