While we're happy to soon be leaving these "WTF" moments behind in 2017, along with all the other (much more noteworthy) rough stuff that happened this year, we know in our hearts that 2018 will hold just as many Twitter wars. As long as social media exists, and there is a platform for people to share their unlikely eating habits and divisive food opinions, we will have moments like these. However, before we get carried away thinking about what WTF-worthy food things we might see online in the future, let's first look back at the weirdest ones that have gone down over the past year. As creepy, gross, and puzzling as they were, a lot of them also managed to make us laugh, and it wouldn't be right for us to end this year without appreciating them for that.