This College Student's Impressive Apple-Catching Skills Are Going Viral

Recently, a college kid named Daniel Hartman drew a lot of attention on Twitter after posting a video, which we found thanks to Food & Wine, showing off one impressive but totally unconventional skill. You see, Hartman possesses the ability to catch apples in his mouth from extremely far distances. While it might seem like a skill that no one would ever really need, the video still has us yelling "move over water bottle trick kid."
The now viral video shows Hartman minding his own business in different situations like walking out of a building with his hands full or sitting on the couch playing around on a laptop, and over and over again, he’s "surprised" by his friend Casey Kirkbride, who films as he throws apples at Hartman's face. Every time, Hartman keeps cool and catches the apple in his mouth like a dog fetching a Frisbee in midair.
Since Hartman shared the video on September 30, it has been liked around 145,000 times and retweeted about 56,000 times. Take a look:
Wayyy better quality... IT’S APPLE SEASON BOYS?‼️ pic.twitter.com/3xNCfp4QX9— ?Daniel Hartman (@hartmand45) September 30, 2017
If, while watching that, you found yourself freaking out about this poor kid's teeth and what would become of them thanks to these apple-catching antics, you're not alone. After his video blew up, Hartman posted a screenshot of a text conversation between him and his mother, and she wasn't exactly thrilled with what was happening in the video. She said, "Umm...we kinda paid a lot of money for those teeth!!"
My mom being supportive as ever pic.twitter.com/wS8COYtjCS— ?Daniel Hartman (@hartmand45) October 1, 2017
Another thing we wondered about while watching the video was how he didn't yell out in pain every time the hard apples hit his mouth. We got to the bottom of it though, thanks to one commenter who asked, "how does that not hurt?" Hartman responded with a comment explaining, "Only hurts if you miss."
If you're so impressed by this kid's tricks and subsequent Twitter fame that you're tempted to try catching apples like this yourself, there's one thing you should note before you do. Hartman wrote in his Twitter bio, "I am not accountable for anyone's apple-related injuries."
