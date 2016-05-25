The Internet Is Losing It Over This Guy's Simple Water-Bottle Trick

Olivia Harrison
People all over the internet are flipping out over this very simple talent show trick, and we totally get it. High school senior Mike Senatore performed an incredible water-bottle flip at his school's talent show yesterday, to uproarious applause from the crowd. Thankfully, his friends recognized the genius of his moves and took videos to share them with the world. Just watch him bring down the house.

Twitter is now exploding, with people posting the most hilarious reactions to the flip. The video has been retweeted 35,849 times and counting, and folks have even started petitioning The Ellen Show to bring on this water-bottle-flipping master with the #MikeToEllen hashtag.
We seriously can't stop watching the video. Like all great sports dramas, it has everything: build-up, suspense, and an incredible victory. We hope Mike Senatore is enjoying his new fame. Talk about ending your high school career with a bang. (BuzzFeed)
