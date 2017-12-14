The Internet Has Found Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Doppelganger

The Bachelor's newest contender, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will be gracing our screens on his quest for love in but a few short weeks, and the internet has already put something in our heads we can't unsee: Luyendyk looks a lot like Ross from Friends.
And now we just can't unsee it.
The Instagram comments ranged from laughing at the resemblance to super harsh and hilarious.
"I guess now it makes sense as to why he's the literal worst," wrote OhKayeLove.
Neicyxnicki wrote, "Ross looks better," with a crying emoji.
Some people didn't really see the resemblance, attributing it to the "early 00s hair." (Ouch.)
All I see is the similar early 00s hair cut. I dont see it otherwise pic.twitter.com/qthD3SAcwO— Casey (@kcstartdthefire) December 14, 2017
One woman felt this news was so important she tagged a friend. Her friend agreed.
Some people just said, yep, he does.
Yes, arie does looks like Ross from friends for sure!— Sunee Hillman (@SuneeHillman) December 14, 2017
Luyendyk is here for it.
Don't remember Luyendyk? He actually has a past with the franchise, competing for Emily Maynard's heart on the eighth season of The Bachelorette all the way back in 2012. After coming in second, he went back to his regular life (as the son of racing legend Arie Luyendyk, he was trying his hand at professional car racing). He seemed to have cast aside aspirations of reality television stardom, excepting an appearance on Bachelor spinoff Bachelor Pad.
But now he's back for the 22nd season of the show, which debuts in just a few weeks. And apparently, a villain has already emerged, according to host Chris Harrison.
“She spices things up with Arie and the women,” says Harrison of Bibiana Julian, a Miami-based executive assistant with three tattoos. “She has a big personality and has her own pithy observations and judgments and she’s not afraid to make those known. She has no fears about standing up for herself or to anybody.”
Sounds like she's going to be the best character on the show, the baddie. Harrison also shared that Luyendyk found strong connections with several of the contestants.
Just don't pull the "we were on a break" move with the women on the show. We still haven't forgiven Ross.
