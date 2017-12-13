“The women blew Arie away from night one,” Chris Harrison says of the caliber of contestants on season 22 of The Bachelor, in this week’s issue of People, Entertainment Weekly reports.
“And Arie is a little older and confident. He doesn’t mind not always acting cool or having to say and do the right things. He gets these women and it makes them fall very fast for him!”
This is interesting. Just weeks before the New Year's day premiere of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, the host of the show is giving us his favorites from the group.
And even more interesting? He seems to be highlighting one of the women as a potential villain.
“She spices things up with Arie and the women,” says Harrison of Bibiana Julian, a Miami-based executive assistant with three tattoos. “She has a big personality and has her own pithy observations and judgments and she’s not afraid to make those known. She has no fears about standing up for herself or to anybody.”
Ooh. In Bachelor Nation, standing up for yourself and speaking your mind makes you the best character on the show: The Villain. Anyone who has navigated the complex Bachelor world – which includes The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise – knows that the villain is the most interesting person on the show. And the show loves to, through editing and the producers setting up situations, paint women not afraid to voice their opinions as villains.
Harrison shared some insights into the other women on the show, offering a few insights into what the season might hold.
“She’s a starlet,” says Harrison of Bekah Martinez, a nanny. “There is something about this girl’s energy that blows Arie away and he is captivated by her." For some reason her age isn't being revealed until the show, where it's safe to assume it will be quite the plot twist.
Did he also reveal a potential contender for the final rose?
“This girl is flat out impressive,” the host says of Seinne Fleming, a 27-year-old Yale grad, who according to ABC is a commercial real estate manager. “She’s incredibly intelligent and she definitely has this zest for life that Arie is in awe of. He’s a little bit mesmerized by her.”
Buckle in, it sounds like this journey to the final rose could be bumpy!
