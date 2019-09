These Bachelor Villains Think They’re The Reigning Champs

I will admit that in the dark of night, I sometimes rank The Bachelor villains. I usually place Courtney of Ben Flajnik's season at the top of my list, mainly because she was one maniacal cackle shy of a malevolent sea witch. That's what I look for in my reality television villains: I want camp, camp, and more camp. This season's villain, Corinne Olympios , has challenged my late-night organization. Most famously, she told America that her nether regions were made of platinum, which almost verges on too absurd. She has a nanny, she's not afraid of hanky-panky, and — this is what makes her a true villain — she rides with erstwhile Bachelor villains. This weekend, the Miami native appeared in an Instagram post from Olivia Caridi, the villainous news broadcaster from season 20. "One time Kanye said, 'I'm sorry, but these are the best TV villains of all time, OF ALL TIME,'" Caridi wrote. The attribution of the quote is dubious — I doubt that with his schedule, Kanye has the time to watch The Bachelor. But they've made their claim: Olivia Caridi and Corinne Olympios are the best Bachelor villains of all time.