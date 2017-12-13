The Most Googled Celebrity Breakup Of 2017 Will Shock You

We survived 2017! Despite the very real threats of nuclear war with North Korea and several devastating natural disasters, we've made it through one of the most difficult years in memory — certainly one of the most difficult in our generation. And along the way, Google has been collecting search data on the celebrity moments that defined 2017's pop culture...and the results are genuinely fascinating.
Take, for instance, the most-Googled celebrity breakup of 2017. We thought it would be Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who came in at #7. When their divorce was announced, audible gasps were heard around the Refinery29 office; we thought those two would last forever.
But nope! 2017 surprises us again: The most Googled celebrity breakup of the year was...Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.
Bachelor Nation fans were so torn up over their conscious uncoupling that they propelled it to #1 on the search rankings. Since they broke up, the former Bachelor said that "dating is weird" — the understatement of the year.
The list continues with Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro at #2, which is interesting because they only dated for two months. Dutchess and Caesar reach #3, while A-Rod and Olivia Munn take the #4 spot.
The most Googled people of 2017 were, as you can imagine, related to the #MeToo movement. They tended to be famous people who were accused of sexual harassment or assault, like Matt Lauer, who came in at #1, Harvey Weinstein at #3, and Kevin Spacey at #5.
Coming in at #2 was Meghan Markle, which makes perfect sense. Everyone wants to learn more about America's proudest Dutchess-to-be — and to find out what designers she's wearing.
Check out the lists below. Who were some of your most-Googled celebs this year? Personally, we're putting Cardi B on our list.
Top Celebrity Breakups of 2017: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell; Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro; Dutchess and Caesar; Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn; Kylie Jenner and Tyga; Lindsey Stirling and Ryan Weed; Chris Pratt and Anna Faris; Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi; Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch; Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney.
Top Notable People of 2017: Matt Lauer, Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Flynn, Kevin Spacey, Bill O'Reilly, Melania Trump, Kathy Griffin, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gal Gadot
