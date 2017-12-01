Following the announcement of their engagement, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle have gone on their first official outing, the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary. People aren't just fawning over the duo because of the royal news, but also because the lovebirds were extremely private in the year before their engagement was announced. Now that they're in the spotlight, it means we can satisfy all the curiosity we've built up over the past month and, unsurprisingly, they do not disappoint. Although it's only been a week since the news, Prince Harry and Markle already look ready to assume their royal roles.
First, however, they have to get married, which the couple says they'll be doing come May 2018. The ceremony will be held just outside of London at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and while Markle won't actually be an official princess, it's likely Harry will be granted dukedom following their wedding, making Markle the Duchess of Sussex.
But the truth is, the fancy titles aren't what's important. The two have always prided themselves on being a regular, down-to-earth couple. I mean, just listen to their engagement story:
"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural, and very romantic. He got on one knee," Markle told the BBC.
"She didn't even let me finish," Prince Harry added. "She said 'Can I say yes, can I say yes?' then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger."
That being said, the two are obviously naturals at being royals. Ahead are some photos from their first official outing that prove they're fit for whatever royal adventure life throws at them.
