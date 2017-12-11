With 2018 approaching, it's time to start planning your beauty resolutions. Maybe you'll try your hand at the root beer hair color trend or the sci-fi bob. Or, like so many people have considered at one point or another, it might be time to finally get those bangs you've been wanting. Luckily, if you're looking for an inspiration photo to print off and bring to your hairstylist, Bella Hadid has you covered.
Over the weekend, the model was spotted in London celebrating the TAG Heuer Flagship Store opening wearing cherry red lips and a new set of bangs. The perfect complement to her '90s bob, Hadid opted for wispy fringe that just barely grazed her eyebrows, with tapered edges and choppy layers to juxtapose the retro glamour.
Naturally, Hadid rocked the baby bangs like a total pro — which is not a complete surprise, considering the star loves experimenting with different types of fringe. But how does she make the look work without ever actually coming face-to-face with a pair of shears? Most likely, with the help of faux bangs. The 21-year-old has worn the clip-in style before, starting at the beginning of the year and on several different occasions through 2016 — all thanks to the help of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and some extensions.
So, the next time you find yourself in a salon with a mood board of the year's raddest haircuts, don't forget Hadid. Now only you could also get your hands on her same red sequin dress...
