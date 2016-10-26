You know how sometimes you miss the memo on certain trends? For me, it was skinny jeans. I rocked the bootcut sort for most of high school, oblivious to the fact that everyone had hopped on a sleeker denim look. And because I don't want the same thing to happen to you, consider this an official trend announcement: Bangs are in for fall.
We've seen them everywhere — on Jessica Biel, Lena Dunham, and Jenna Dewan Tatum, to name a few. Clearly, fringe is in full swing, and there's another set of bangs in town to prove it. Bella Hadid, burgeoning supermodel and influencer, is the newest celeb to sport the cut. Fresh off her win as the newest member of the Victoria's Secret brigade, the model debuted a thick set of blunt, above-the-brow bangs at a Dior dinner in New York City last night. The look evoked a gal-about-town of the 1920s. (Curious about the history of fringe? Watch this four-minute video.)
Are they real? Possibly not. As it turns out, fake bangs are easy to procure, and look pretty awesome, too. Regardless, Hadid's fringe is a surefire sign that the style— both real and faux — is here to stay.
