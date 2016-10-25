The signs of fall are in the air: The leaves are changing color, Starbucks is selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and celebs are getting fresh new haircuts. 'Tis the season for bangs — as we saw on Jessica Biel and Taylor Swift — and now, Lena Dunham is the latest celebrity to get the chop. This morning, America's favorite funny girl posted a selfie on Instagram featuring her brand-new look.
"Got bangs BEFORE 7 a.m. That's gotta be illegal, right?" Dunham captioned the photo. That's right, while you were hitting snooze this morning, Lena Dunham was up bright and early — getting a trendy new haircut. Considering the fact that most people barely have the energy to speak before 7 a.m., making a major hair decision is impressive, to say the least.
If you love Dunham's short, choppy fringe, but are afraid of commitment, celebs are also now opting for the faux version. Kristin Ess, a celebrity hairstylist who has applied fake bangs on Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum, suggests investing in a set of "V-bangs" for an easy DIY. Early call time optional.
