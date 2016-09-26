Taylor Swift Just Got The Perfect Post-Breakup Haircut

When it comes to heartbreak-inspired haircuts, stars are just like us. You know the drill: Out with the old, in with the new bob, or lob, or platinum dye job.
Take Taylor Swift. The singer just stepped out to her first "official" party post-Tom Hiddleston, where her hairstylist Gareth Bromell showed off the new piece-y bangs and shaggy layers he gave her. And we're obsessed. If you didn't notice the change before we pointed it out, well, that's precisely why it's so good. You don't have to make a dramatic transformation to feel totally refreshed.
The best part of all? Fuller fringe is perfect for fall, when there's no sticky heat to get in the way. Of course, you don't have to part ways with your S.O. to get a chop. But, if it just so happens that you are newly single, a fresh haircut always beats SATC binges and ugly-cries in our book.
Want more Taylor Swift beauty inspo? Click here for all her best looks.
