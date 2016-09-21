For years, Jessica Biel has exemplified hair goals — before #HairGoals was even a thing — experimenting with blonde highlights, red ombré, and different shades of brown. But it has been a while since she changed up her style, so we were thrilled when we stumbled upon a tweet with behind-the-scenes snapshots of her new ‘do. Up first on the transformation menu: bangs. And they look good.
And color by @TraceyColorist #Fringe pic.twitter.com/TWoEjDjP6n— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) September 20, 2016
Celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel gave Biel a wispy take on fringe perfection, and we thought the session was over. But she didn’t stop there. Next, she hopped into colorist Tracy Cunningham’s chair and, just in time for fall, decided to take her strands to the dark side (and tweeted about the results, as one does).
What do we think? Well, our love is so strong it wouldn’t fit into 140 characters.
