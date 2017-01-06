Bella Hadid Just Got Some Seriously Intense Bangs

Bella and Gigi Hadid are always down to transform their looks — if only temporarily. (They are models, after all.) Last year Gigi walked the red carpet with a faux bob and more recently debuted a glossy, auburn hue — a pretty big change compared to her typical golden waves. And Bella? Well, by now, we're totally used to her medium-length, brown hair. Although she did emerge on the cover of Paper Magazine last month with temporary platinum strands — and boy, were they good. But it looks like the new year brought the urge for a new cut for the youngest Hadid. With the help of hairstylist Jen Atkin, Bella showcased a brand-new set of blunt bangs to Snapchat this morning. And wispy, subtle fringe it is not.
But are the long, blunt bangs real? Something about the shape and glossy sheen has us wondering — but we also wouldn't put it past her. She once said she dyed her hair brunette to distance herself from Gigi, so now that they're both in the same color family, maybe this is just another step in the opposite direction? Either way, we're digging it.
