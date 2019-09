Bella Hadid Just Got Some Seriously Intense Bangs

Bella and Gigi Hadid are always down to transform their looks — if only temporarily. (They are models, after all.) Last year Gigi walked the red carpet with a faux bob and more recently debuted a glossy, auburn hue — a pretty big change compared to her typical golden waves. And Bella? Well, by now, we're totally used to her medium-length, brown hair. Although she did emerge on the cover of Paper Magazine last month with temporary platinum strands — and boy, were they good. But it looks like the new year brought the urge for a new cut for the youngest Hadid. With the help of hairstylist Jen Atkin , Bella showcased a brand-new set of blunt bangs to Snapchat this morning. And wispy, subtle fringe it is not.