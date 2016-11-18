Jen Atkin may be the world's most influential hairstylist right now — whipping up styles for some of Hollywood's biggest names, like Chrissy Teigen and Khloé Kardashian — but that doesn't mean she's inaccessible. In fact, if you want to get her advice on how to treat and style your hair, now you can — and the consultation won't cost you a dime.
The service is available on the Ouai website, the haircare brand she launched earlier this year. Here's a rundown on how it works: First, you'll be asked seven questions about your hair concerns, length, condition, etc. — all of which are "based on the real questions I’ve been getting for years from my clients and followers," Atkin says. Then, based on your answers, you'll be directed to a customized routine prescription of Ouai products that will work for you. And while, yes, the options are limited to her products only, it's a rad way to navigate the options.
"I wanted to replicate the advice I would give if I had the time to sit with all women one-on-one," she says. "With my busy lifestyle, convenience is everything, so our consultation gives the option of having your product regimen auto-replenished."
Atkin says the idea sparked after receiving countless DMs, tweets, and Snapchats from women asking for help on how to care for their specific hair needs — and she decided it was time to take action. Her most important agenda item was emphasizing that hair care isn't one-size-fits-all.
"Historically, we've selected a hair regimen to address one issue at a time, maybe damage, dryness, or a lack of volume," she says. "What people don't realize is that our hair type varies along the hair shaft, so using only one shampoo won't address all the issues that are keeping hair from looking its best. The same person who lacks volume may also struggle with frizz. The consultation develops a custom prescription to address multiple concerns simultaneously."
And of course, this service brings us one step closer to fulfilling our dreams of growing up to be Chrissy Teigen...or at least getting close to her healthy 'do.
