Chrissy Teigen Got Dramatic About Her Hairstylist On Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is as well-known for her sense of humor and un-model-like behavior as she is for her insanely perfect bone structure. That's why we were taken aback when we saw her Snapchat story from Saturday. Lip Sync Battle's "color commentator" appeared to be throwing a diva fit when her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, and hairstylist, Jen Atkin, went MIA.
"I'm on the set of Lip Sync Battle, wondering where my hairstylist is," she told followers while apparently using husband John Legend as furniture. "If you guys know where Jen Atkin is, please send her back to set."
Then, she began using Snapchat to solicit new artists for the gig.
But wait, was she being serious? Is her breezy attitude a mere façade covering up a Naomi Campbell-level demanding nature? Or is she possibly pulling our leg and delivering an audition for the inevitable acting stage of her career?
Follow us on the journey of her "meltdown" and find out.
