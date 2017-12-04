There are few things as sweet as celebrities and their pets. Just look at Kylie Jenner and her Italian greyhounds, or Taylor Swift and her unofficial title as Hollywood's unofficial cat lady. But when it comes to showing love to rescue animals, Miley Cyrus consistently rises to the top of the list. In fact, her latest tattoo proves her dedication to the cause — again.
The "Malibu" singer recently posted a design of her pit bull Mary Jane's face inked on her right elbow — her latest addition to an extensive tattoo collection. Cyrus may have given up smoking weed this year, but that doesn't change the fact that in 2012 she enjoyed the psychoactive herb so much that she — and on-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth — named one of her adopted dogs after it. Perhaps because Mary Jane is one of her oldest dogs of the bunch, Cyrus wanted to honor her pup the best way she knows how: in the form of a small tattoo.
Thanks to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, Cyrus will now have Mary Jane's sweet black and white face with her at all times. Cute, right? But this isn't the first time Cyrus got a tattoo of a beloved pet. The 25-year-old also boats a tribute tattoo of her late dog Floyd, and an even daintier piece for her Shetland Sheepdog, Emu. Considering Cyrus has around 14 pets (including two mini horses), we don't doubt she'll be adding a few more furry faces to her collection sooner rather than later. We don't hate it.
