The "Malibu" singer recently posted a design of her pit bull Mary Jane's face inked on her right elbow — her latest addition to an extensive tattoo collection. Cyrus may have given up smoking weed this year , but that doesn't change the fact that in 2012 she enjoyed the psychoactive herb so much that she — and on-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth — named one of her adopted dogs after it. Perhaps because Mary Jane is one of her oldest dogs of the bunch, Cyrus wanted to honour her pup the best way she knows how: in the form of a small tattoo.