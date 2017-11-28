What did you do to increase the peace over Thanksgiving weekend? Did you share what you’re thankful for around a table of family and friends? Donate food to those in need? Practice patience while waiting your turn for pie? All are worthy endeavor, to be sure. But Miley Cyrus? She decided to celebrate in a more permanent way: by acquiring a new set of tattoos with a simple message: “be kind."
Inked in all-caps font, with one word adorning each wrist, the pop star took to Instagram Stories to share the new work, captioning the image “never forget to...” It's a reassuring message to all of us on the road to self-improvement: Even the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation who donated to victims of Hurricane Harvey, and serves as a beacon of empowerment can also use a daily reminder to be kind.
Advertisement
.@MileyCyrus got a 'BE KIND' tattoo today! ? pic.twitter.com/RMu9Fyghde— Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) November 26, 2017
The latest tattoo is one in a series of small designs that decorate her body. Among the others, a tribute to her dad in similar font on the instep of her foot, the planet Saturn, a moon, and many, many more.
Miley getting a new tattoo “ be kind” and getting her tattoo artist one! ??? pic.twitter.com/ma4m01b43R— Miley Cyrus Fans (@MySmilerSide) November 26, 2017
Though Cyrus’s post on Instagram Stories has since slipped away, fans have captured the pics more permanently on Twitter, along with solid proof that Cyrus is taking her new ink to heart. She responded to her new design in kind by giving her tattoo artist a touch of new ink as well, added to his forearm. Also seen from the ink session? Classic shots of Cyrus cringing in pain. But it’s her pro tattoo artist who may have the most chill shot of all: instead of showing any apparent cries of agony, he is seen casually thumbing through his phone while the star needles away, making Cyrus look like a downright pro. Not that we're surprised.
Related Video:
Advertisement