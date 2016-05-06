Miley Cyrus Remembered Her Late Dog In The Sweetest Way

Yesterday Miley Cyrus marked what would have been her dog Floyd's fifth birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. She captioned her post, "My dearest Floyd, i am sending you so much love and happiness on this very special day.... The day you were born. Weirdly enough I woke up very sick and stuck in bed ... Heart break often comes with flu like symptoms. I miss you desperately and I wish with all my heart that your 5th birthday could be spent here in bed with me.... Mommy loves loves loves you and all your baby brothers and sisters wish you a #happybirthdayfloyd."
Advertisement
Floyd died back in April 2014. This isn't the first time Cyrus has spoken publicly about her grief over Floyd's death. In May 2014, she posted an open letter on Twitter explaining how sad she felt over the loss of her dog.
My dearest Floyd, i am sending you so much love and happiness on this very special day.... The day you were born. Weirdly enough I woke up very sick and stuck in bed ... Heart break often comes with flu like symptoms. I miss you desperately and I wish with all my heart that your 5th birthday could be spent here in bed with me.... Mommy loves loves loves you and all your baby brothers and sisters wish you a #happybirthdayfloyd
But on Floyd's birthday she stayed positive, posting photos of her other dogs in his memory.
Advertisement