Naya Rivera Reportedly Hit Husband Ryan Dorsey In The Head

Police sources say that Rivera and her actor husband, Ryan Dorsey , were allegedly involved in an altercation at a home in Kanawha County, WV on November 25. Local news station WSAZ , the first news outlet to break the story, reports that deputies were called to the residence, where Dorsey reportedly accused his actress wife of hitting his head and bottom lip during a walk in the neighborhood with their 2-year-old son, Josey . Dorsey, who was raised in West Virginia, reportedly also gave officers cell phone video footage which he claimed documented the alleged altercation.