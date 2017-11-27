Naya Rivera Reportedly Hit Husband Ryan Dorsey In The Head

Update: November 27, 2017, at 2:10 p.m.
A Charleston deputy police officer told People that Rivera hit her husband Ryan Dorsey on the back of the head while the two were walking Saturday evening. She also hit his lower lip. They had their 2-year-old son with them at the time.
"Ryan [Dorsey] provided me with a cell phone video recording of Ryan being struck by Naya. I then detained Naya and charged her with domestic battery," the officer told the outlet.
Original post follows.
Naya Rivera has been released on bond after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Saturday, November 25, People reports.
Police sources say that Rivera and her actor husband, Ryan Dorsey, were allegedly involved in an altercation at a home in Kanawha County, WV on November 25. Local news station WSAZ, the first news outlet to break the story, reports that deputies were called to the residence, where Dorsey reportedly accused his actress wife of hitting his head and bottom lip during a walk in the neighborhood with their 2-year-old son, Josey. Dorsey, who was raised in West Virginia, reportedly also gave officers cell phone video footage which he claimed documented the alleged altercation.
Rivera was then taken into custody and arraigned at around midnight. Her father-in-law is said to have picked her up after she was released on a $1,000 PR bond. The Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up author has not issued a statement about the arrest.
Though Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana on the Fox hit Glee, was romantically linked to actor David Spade this spring, she and Dorsey were believed to have rekindled their romance in recent months. The couple first got together in 2010, broke up, then reconnected in 2014 following the end of her engagement to rapper Big Sean. They wed that summer, welcomed Josey in 2015, and announced their plans to divorce last November. Last month reports surfaced claiming that Rivera had called off the divorce.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
