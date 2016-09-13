Naya Rivera's Husband Had The Perfect Response To Her Abortion

When actress Naya Rivera spoke out about receiving an abortion during the height of her Glee fame, she was met with heavy criticism. Rivera's biggest supporter turned out to be husband, Ryan Dorsey.



In her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Rivera recounted secretly having an abortion in 2010 as Glee took off. A pregnancy could have derailed her career, and she made the decision to schedule the procedure on a day off from filming. On Tuesday, she told the women of The Real that Dorsey was incredibly supportive and respectful of her choice when she told him after the fact.



"He said, 'Uh you know, in the short time that we dated, I wish that I could have done something to make you feel like you could have trusted me with that information because I would have loved to have been there with you,'" she told The Real's co-hosts. "And I was like, 'God, that's amazing, thank you so much.'"



Dorsey and Rivera dated just before the pregnancy and split shortly after. The couple eventually dated again and wed in 2014. They now have one child together, and Rivera says they're happily married.



"I think it was the kindest and best thing that any man could have ever said in that situation," Rivera said. "It just made me love him that much more, so I thank him for that."

