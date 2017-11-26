Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery

Glee actress Naya Rivera has been released on bail after being arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery on Saturday, November 25, People reports.
Police sources say that Rivera and her actor husband, Ryan Dorsey, were allegedly involved in an altercation at a home in Kanawha County, West Virginia on 25th November. Local news station WSAZ, the first news outlet to break the story, reports that deputies were called to the residence, where Dorsey reportedly accused his actress wife of hitting his head and bottom lip during a walk in the neighbourhood with their 2-year-old son, Josey. Dorsey, who was raised in West Virginia, reportedly also gave officers mobile phone video footage which he claimed documented the alleged altercation.
Rivera was then taken into custody and arraigned at around midnight. Her father-in-law is said to have picked her up after she was released on a $1,000 (£750) PR bond. The Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up author has not issued a statement about the arrest.
Though Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana on the long-running TV hit Glee, was romantically linked to actor David Spade this spring, she and Dorsey were believed to have rekindled their romance in recent months. The couple first got together in 2010, broke up, then reconnected in 2014 following the end of her engagement to rapper Big Sean. They wed that summer, welcomed Josey in 2015, and announced their plans to divorce last November. Last month reports surfaced claiming that Rivera had called off the divorce.
