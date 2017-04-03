Update, April 3 at 7 a.m.: Are those Naya Rivera-David Spade romance rumors for real? A new video posted by the former Glee actress over the weekend suggests that we've been had.
"Holy shit, guys. The Easter bunny and the fucking tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them," Rivera joked to fans while lounging in bed.
.@NayaRivera's ig story ? ? pic.twitter.com/nlhepO1XrD— Naya Rivera Team (@NayaRivera_Team) April 1, 2017
So... that's a no? It might be worth nothing that Rivera posted this message on April 1, a.k.a. April Fools' Day. Was her canoodling session with Spade an elaborate prank? Or are they just not officially, formally dating? And a reminder: The last time we all thought a brunette TV bombshell was dating an SNL alum, this happened.
This story was originally published on April 1, 2017.
Naya Rivera and David Spade might seem like an unlikely pairing, but perhaps l’amour looks something like a pool party in Hawaii?
The Glee star and Trevor Project volunteer were spotted canoodling poolside in Waikiki, according to Entertainment Tonight, where David Spade is currently on tour with fellow '90s Saturday Night Live stars (and frequent collaborators) Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider as part of the Here Comes the Funny tour in collaboration with Netflix.
Riveria shared an Instagram post showcasing a serious wide-brimmed hat and perfectly minimal black bikini.
ET also reported that Spade’s accompanying comics were also spotted hanging out and getting their pool time in. Sandler posted some shots of their throwback tour to his Instagram. It must be nice to tour Hawaii with your squad.
It's not exactly the couple we were expecting from 2017, but as long as everyone's happy then cool.
If you’re wondering why this is noteworthy, it’s because Rivera recently filed for divorce from her husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, in November 2016 after two years of marriage.
It’s most likely that this new couple met on the set of Rivera’s new film , Mad Families, which was co-written by Spade and released in January. The film follows three American families as they rival for a camping spot during July Fourth weekend. Rivera stars alongside Leah Remini, another badass woman who goes her own way, and Charlie Sheen.
While Naya Rivera is best-known for her role as the conniving Santana Lopez on Glee, she’s also worked with LGBT organizations like GLAAD, whose 2011 Hollywood gala she hosted, and will appear this month on an upcoming episode of RuPual’s Drag Race as a guest judge. Spade, for his part, seems committed to his tour, with no new projects announced for the future beyond the Netflix special.
