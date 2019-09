Jessica Lowndes had an interesting Easter weekend. The 90210 actress started leaving hints on her Instagram that she had a big secret to share. The secret ended up being that she was in a relationship with actor and comedian Jon Lovitz.Lovitz also happens to be 31 years her senior. The two don't really have any known previous ties to one another, other than a guest appearance by the two on Hawaii 5-0 earlier this year.The reveal was a bit shocking, not because of the age difference, but because of how Lowndes chose to announce it. Her elaborate bread crumb trail was hard to understand, and a bit dramatic. The internet, myself included, was really confused.So let's start at the beginning. On March 23 she posted two romantic pictures of roses and a bed covered in rose petals. Then she posted a picture telling her followers to check her Snapchat for an upcoming "BIG secret," unclear if it was in regards to her career or personal life.Then, she began posting images hinting at a new man in her life, but never showing his face or tagging him in the photos.Her in "his" car, presumably Lovitz's.