Update: Jessica Lowndes, you fooled us good!
The actress played an early April Fools' joke on basically the entire internet when she revealed that Jon Lovitz was her new boyfriend, and that they were maybe even engaged.
It appears the whole charade was a prank, but also a way to promote her song "Deja Vu." Well played. And good job Lovitz on being a good sport.
This article was originally published March 28 at 12:15 p.m.
Jessica Lowndes had an interesting Easter weekend. The 90210 actress started leaving hints on her Instagram that she had a big secret to share. The secret ended up being that she was in a relationship with actor and comedian Jon Lovitz.
Lovitz also happens to be 31 years her senior. The two don't really have any known previous ties to one another, other than a guest appearance by the two on Hawaii 5-0 earlier this year.
The reveal was a bit shocking, not because of the age difference, but because of how Lowndes chose to announce it. Her elaborate bread crumb trail was hard to understand, and a bit dramatic. The internet, myself included, was really confused.
So let's start at the beginning. On March 23 she posted two romantic pictures of roses and a bed covered in rose petals. Then she posted a picture telling her followers to check her Snapchat for an upcoming "BIG secret," unclear if it was in regards to her career or personal life.
Then, she began posting images hinting at a new man in her life, but never showing his face or tagging him in the photos.
Her in "his" car, presumably Lovitz's.
This seems to be about their age difference.
His hand on her leg during a drive.
An ice cream break with her "ice cream daddy."
In the video, she tells her followers that she was not hacked, and that she is so happy to finally tell her big secret.
An engagement ring photo that is now sparking marriage rumors.
And on Easter, Lowndes posted this video that seems to be filmed by Lovitz — you can hear her "Mr. Big" talking in the background.
The bread crumbs trail ended on selfie on Lovitz's Twitter of the two.
Easter with my bunny, @jessicalowndes !!!♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/P0BPf96QS9— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) March 28, 2016
However, everyone isn't buying it. It does come off as a bit scripted, especially compared to the two's previous posts on their social media pages. On Lowndes' Instagram, the speculation is growing.
Lowndes hasn't responded to any of the commenters because Lovitz seems to be taking care of that for her.
My pleasure! Now work on getting personality. https://t.co/jRqBWL3ftm— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) March 28, 2016
