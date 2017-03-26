Lady Gaga played a strange trick when she appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race. She entered the set silently, leading the assembled queens to assume that she was a Lady Gaga impersonator. That's a reasonable assumption. She also did the to-camera interview in costume as "Ronnie," a Gaga impersonator. But she wasn't doing it to the queens, she was tricking us. But we already knew that she was Lady Gaga. So who was supposed to be being tricked?