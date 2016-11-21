Naya Rivera is ending her marriage. The actress filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ryan Dorsey, last week, Us Weekly reports. The Los Angeles County Court also confirmed to the magazine that Rivera is seeking primary physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Josey. (She requested visitation rights for Dorsey.)
The pair wed in the summer of 2014, only three months after rapper Big Sean ended his engagement to Rivera. A chapter in Rivera's memoir, released this fall, Sorry Not Sorry, goes into her split from Big Sean. In the book, she specifically accuses him of cheating on her with Ariana Grande, whom he dated after his breakup with the Glee star.
Rivera's soon-to-be ex-husband Dorsey plays Tommy Miller in the TV show Pitch; Rivera is set to star in the 2017 comedy series Mad Families, co-starring Charlie Sheen and Leah Remini.
