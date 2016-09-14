Naya Rivera Calls Out Ariana Grande In Chapter About Big Sean Calling Off Their Wedding

It might be a good idea to keep Ariana Grande away from bookstores for a while.
The pop star got called out in a big way in Naya Rivera's new memoir, Sorry Not Sorry. As Us Weekly reports, the book highlights every last detail about Rivera's dramatic April 2014 breakup with former fiancé Big Sean. The rapper later went on to date Grande for several months before splitting with her in April 2015.
Rivera's book hints that the romances might have had some overlap. The Glee star claims she found the "Into You" singer hanging out at Big Sean's home not long before he called off their wedding. In Grande's defense, the two were also collaborators on "Best Mistake," so it could have been a professional visit.
"We'd been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn't want to see me," Rivera writes.
"Well, asshole, I've got a key to your house,'" she countered. "I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande.’"
Rivera also writes that Big Sean broke off the engagement without her knowledge.
“I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world," she reveals, claiming that her ex had his publicist send out a press release about the end of the relationship. "Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”
Ouch. Three months later, Rivera went on to marry Ryan Dorsey, with whom she has a year-old son. All's well that ends well?
