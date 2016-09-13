It's only been a few weeks since Mac Miller and Ariana Grande became Snapchat official (that's what the kids these days are saying, right?). According to Miller, however, the two have already become extremely close.
"We love making music together — we do that always," Miller told People. "But she's my best friend in the world."
The two musicians have been collaborators for years. Miller is featured on Grande's 2013 track "The Way." Their friendship began to evolve into something more when Miller invited the "Side to Side" singer to be a part of his single, "My Favorite Part." Soon their working relationship developed into a romantic one. "We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically," Miller explained.
The music world is obviously ready to see the two as a power couple. When Miller didn't show up with Grande at the VMAs last month Charlamagne Tha God asked Grande repeatedly where her significant other was. Grande made it clear that even in a solid relationship, she's more than capable of flying solo, saying, "It's okay to be alone even when you have a boo."
