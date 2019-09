"We love making music together — we do that always," Miller told People . "But she's my best friend in the world."The two musicians have been collaborators for years. Miller is featured on Grande's 2013 track "The Way." Their friendship began to evolve into something more when Miller invited the "Side to Side" singer to be a part of his single, "My Favorite Part." Soon their working relationship developed into a romantic one. "We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically," Miller explained.