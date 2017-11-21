35 On-Sale Winter Pieces You Can Buy (& Wear) Now

Do you ever feel like you make a grand plan before you go to sleep — an extra-early alarm, a home-cooked breakfast, an outfit that's intricate and creative and, dare we say, even a little bit fancy — only to wake up and face the reality that it's 7 a.m. and 30 degrees outside and maybe you just want to lay in bed for an extra hour and don't feel like wearing anything but that chunky black sweater and pair of jeans (and yes, that's the same outfit you already wore twice last week).
But what we've learned from all those mornings of leaning over and hitting snooze is that getting dressed is about finding a happy medium: Love a sweatshirt? Try a cropped version you can wear with high-waisted trousers. Favor a classic white button-up? Opt for an oversized silhouette, or one with some decorative detailing. Plan on living in your puffer all season long? Invest in one that packs more punch than your plain, solid-colored option.
And, while you may think you'll have to wait until winter's over to stock up on winter's most popular trends (without having to pay full price, of course), it turns out Net-A-Porter's seasonal sale, which kicked off Monday, has it all — and more. After hours spent combing the hundreds of product pages, we've rounded up 35 buy-now, wear-now pieces (i.e. sweaters, party dresses, work-ready skirts and trousers) that'll make you feel pretty freaking excited to get dressed each morning.