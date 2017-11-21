35 On-Sale Winter Pieces You Can Buy (& Wear) Now

Do you ever feel like you make a grand plan before you go to sleep — an extra-early alarm, a home-cooked breakfast, an outfit that's intricate and creative and, dare we say, even a little bit fancy — only to wake up and face the reality that it's 7 a.m. and 30 degrees outside and maybe you just want to lay in bed for an extra hour and don't feel like wearing anything but that chunky black sweater and pair of jeans (and yes, that's the same outfit you already wore twice last week).