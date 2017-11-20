It's Your Last Chance To Get Your Hands On These Throwback Pieces

From Fiorucci to Juicy Couture, 2017 has had no shortage of '90s fashion brand comebacks. But, one of our favorites has to be Opening Ceremony's collaboration with Esprit, which, if you ask us, put the old-school favorite back on the map. With nostalgic, all-over prints and in-your-face logos, its slew of collections have taken us back to 1996. And so, we're saddened to report that the latest drop, which is now available on Opening Ceremony's website, will be the third and final installment.
Unsurprisingly, the two labels are going out with a bang, channeling Clueless vibes with bright pink and yellow plaids and topping those off with some speckled jackets, hats, and other accessories (of course there's a fanny pack). For those more on the subdued side, the winter offering also consists of a few pullover knits and sweatsuits perfect for holiday travel.
"This season, we were really inspirited by the late '80s and early '90s," Opening Ceremony co-founder Carol Lim tells Refinery29. "In creating this collection, we were taken back to our suburban youth and collegiate cultures, which is seen through the plaid prints, fuzzy sweaters, mini skirts, and matching sets. Overall, it has been really special for us and a truly successful trip through time."
If you've yet to get your hands on any of the OC x Esprit pieces, you might want to scoop something up now, before this collaboration, too, becomes a thing of the past. Click ahead to shop our picks.