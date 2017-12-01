24 Party Dresses To Wear Now Through New Year's Eve

Your schedule is filling up, you're prepping your playlist, and you're armed with all the Fenty Beauty shimmer you'll ever need: party season is (almost) here. And amid the all the red velvet merriment, gingerbread cookies, and Mariah Carey on-repeat, party season means party dressing.
Truthfully, we've been thinking about what to wear to all of our holiday gatherings since September. At Fashion Week, we were delivered multiple doses of inspiration: Alexa Chung hosted a magical, starry night-themed bash, with sweetheart-neck silver dresses that took us back to prom night; Molly Goddard dressed models in her signature frothy pieces, with tea party-style frocks getting a touch of sequins; king of glitter Ashish delivered the most mood-lifting of parties, with positive slogans on rainbow-striped numbers; and Saint Laurent's party was hard-edged and high-shine, with ruched vinyl pieces matching its slouch boots. Basically, there was a look and mood for any type of celebration.
Whether you're gearing up for full-scale sparkle, going for sumptuous fabrics like velvet and tulle, or ready to clash your maximalist prints, we've found the best party dresses to wear from now through New Year's Eve. Now's the time to be loud and proud.