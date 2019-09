24 Party Dresses To Wear Now Through New Year's Eve

Truthfully, we've been thinking about what to wear to all of our holiday gatherings since September. At Fashion Week, we were delivered multiple doses of inspiration: Alexa Chung hosted a magical, starry night-themed bash, with sweetheart-neck silver dresses that took us back to prom night; Molly Goddard dressed models in her signature frothy pieces, with tea party-style frocks getting a touch of sequins; king of glitter Ashish delivered the most mood-lifting of parties , with positive slogans on rainbow-striped numbers; and Saint Laurent's party was hard-edged and high-shine, with ruched vinyl pieces matching its slouch boots . Basically, there was a look and mood for any type of celebration.