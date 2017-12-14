Your diary is filling up, you're prepping your playlist, you're armed with all the Fenty Beauty shimmer you'll ever need: party season is upon us. Amid the red-cheeked merriment, mince pies and Mariah Carey, party season means party dressing. How are designers putting on the party this season?
Alexa Chung hosted a magical starry night-themed bash, with silver dresses with sweetheart necklines taking us back to our prom night. Molly Goddard dressed models in her signature frothy pieces, with tea party-style dresses getting a touch of sequins. Speaking of sequins, king of glitter Ashish delivered the most mood-lifting of parties, with positive slogans on rainbow-striped dresses that shimmered and sparkled. Saint Laurent's party was hard-edged and high-shine, with ruched vinyl dresses matching slouch boots.
Whether you're gearing up for full-scale sparkle, going for sumptuous fabrics like velvet and tulle, or ready to clash your maximalist prints, we've found the best party dresses to wear from the office Christmas 'do through to New Year's Eve. Click through to see our pick of the party dresses, from high street to designer.