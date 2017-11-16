A lot of people are willing to pay a lot of money on beauty products. Truth be told, so are we. But that doesn't mean we all don't ask ourselves, at one point or another, Is this really worth it? For example, buying four of Glossier's cream blushes will cost you $72. For the same price, you could buy four Reputation albums, 14 venti peppermint mochas, or two eight-packs of Underwood's canned wine. So, what makes us pull the trigger? A sale — any sale. And lucky for everyone, Glossier is gearing up for one of its biggest.
If you're already a fan of the internet-famous brand, you know that the best-sellers almost never go on sale, but it is the giving season, after all, so get ready for some seriously dangerous discounts starting next week.
Instead of restricting its holiday deals to one day — like Cyber Monday or Black Friday — Glossier decided to offer them the entire week leading up to the shopping chaos. That way you have plenty of time — and money — to buy gifts for everyone, including yourself.
Starting November 24, head to Glossier's site to order your favorite products for 20% off. As an added bonus, the sale includes everything on the site (plus free shipping), and runs through November 27. And since the majority of these products have overwhelming cult followings (and our very-own Beauty Innovator Awards badge), you really can't go wrong putting a Haloscope highlighter in everyone's stocking.
