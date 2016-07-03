Raise your hand if you truly believe life would be much better if Instagram filters were available IRL. Our skin would be glowier, our Eggs Benedict tastier, and our outfits fleekier. But since we can't casually swipe Lark or Gingham over our faces, we've got to use makeup to pull off that otherworldly, lit-from-within look sometimes. Enter Glossier Haloscope.
This moonlight-in-a-stick highlighter is — and I'm not exaggerating — the best damn highlighter I've ever used. Instead of the typical version that gives you luminescence, this stick leaves behind a more dewy finish complete with just the right level of tint.
Haloscope comes in two colors — topaz, a sumptuous bronze; and quartz, a baby pink — which are both insanely flattering. But the color isn't what gives your skin that dew. It's the small cylinder of solid oil stuck in the center of the pigment. The complexion result is similar to Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream — wet and silky without being sticky. The oil also helps the colored particles catch the light for optimal glow.
This stuff goes on so creamy and so seamlessly that you barely have to blend. I like to draw a half-circle up my cheekbones and around my brow bone in one swipe to highlight. Then I pick up some pigment on the tip of my finger and swipe it down my nose, to the inner corner of my eye, and on my cupid's bow. On days when I don't like to wear a lot of makeup, I still put this stuff on — it just gives me a gorgeous radiance that I haven't found anywhere else.
So until science figures out how to give us 'gram filters IRL, you might want to pick up some of Glossier's Haloscope. We could all use a little halo, halo, halo now again, am I right?
Glossier Haloscope Face Highlighter, $22, available at Glossier.
