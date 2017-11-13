Is Spotify About To Become The Next Big Beauty Destination?

Since launching her eponymous makeup line in 2015, Pat McGrath has seamlessly parlayed her status as one of the fashion world's most innovative runway makeup artists to one of the beauty world's most innovative brands. The pro's coolness cache only seems to grow with each launch, whether it's the hyper-exclusive lip kits she released last year or her very first permanent collection, announced in August by popular demand.
So leave it to McGrath to raise yet another bar to keep the rest of the industry on its well-heeled toes: Pat McGrath Labs is teaming up with 300 Entertainment, Spotify, and its merchandise partner Merchbar to give fans the ability to shop the brand's new makeup while you listen to tunes from emerging singer-songwriter and McGrath muse Maggie Lindemann — all in one place.
Advertisement
The video for the "So Obsessed" campaign also serves as the debut of Lindemann's new single "Obsessed," and stars the 19-year-old artist made up in McGrath's new LiquiLust 007 liquid lipsticks, PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil, and Mothership III: Subversive eyeshadow palette, all of which you'll be able to purchase directly through Lindemann's Spotify artist page starting today.
"Beauty, fashion, and music have been intrinsically linked since the 1960s. In this digitally-empowered, digital era of make-up, where fans crave instant glamour gratification, I always want to reach fans where they’re most engaged," McGrath said in a statement. "That’s why this relationship with Spotify is absolutely major, because it merges beauty and music in a whole new way, that’s never been done before. I’m thrilled to see it finally come to life."
McGrath may be a trailblazer, but this is just the beginning. Imagine a future in which you can see a lip gloss you love in a music video and simply click a button to purchase it right then and there instead of having to stalk the artist and their makeup artist's Instagram feeds to hunt down the exact brand and shade...
Related Video:
Advertisement