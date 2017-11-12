Story from Pop Culture

Ariel Winter's Anniversary Love Letter To Her Boyfriend Is Straight Out Of Nicholas Sparks

Kaitlin Reilly
Ariel Winter is many things. In addition to being one of the breakout stars of Modern Family, the 19-year-old is a self-confidence warrior and body-shamer destroyer. She's also a woman very much in love with her boyfriend, as evidenced by this very sweet Instagram pic.
Winter posted the two-photo slideshow of her and her boyfriend, The Killing actor Levi Meaden, on Sunday in order to celebrate the pair's one-year anniversary. The first pic features the two in full-on red carpet attire. The second is a more casual photo of the two kissing by a waterfall.
Nicholas Sparks couldn't write more swoon-worthy stuff than Winter's caption, in which she waxed poetic about her "incredible" man.
"Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you."
She also added that the two did more than kiss by the waterfall — they also jumped off of it.
"P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you."
If that doesn't sound like a real-life Notebook moment, I don't know what is.
The Aftermath star also posted a slideshow of him and Winter, with his own equally cute caption that also included the sitcom actress' hilarious food-related nickname.
"I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"
Winter and Meaden have been living together for a while now. Back in May, the Modern Family star revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Meaden tends to take care of the more domestic stuff.
"My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks. I can't cook. He takes care of all that handy stuff and he's great," she told Kimmel.
