Update: Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Have Been Together 4 Months, Are Adorable

This is the first major display of coupledom from the somewhat new pair. Winter was last linked to model Laurent Claude Gaudette. As of May 2016, it seemed all was well with those two. But, come June, it looked like Winter was single. As with most things celebrity romance-related, this info was gleaned via subtle Instagram cues. First, Winter and Gaudette unfollowed each other on the social media platform . For those who don't happen to have Instagram, know this: That's the first thing you do after a breakup. Then, the then high school senior attended prom by herself. Which, by the way, is utterly her prerogative. The media started speculating about Winter's relationship status, and then, because Ariel Winter isn't one to be coy, she posted what amounts to an official notice of singledom.