Update: Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Have Been Together 4 Months, Are Adorable

According to Instagram evidence, the 19-year-old Modern Family star joined her 29-year-old actor boyfriend in Qingdao, Shandong this weekend. Meaden, 29, is in China shooting Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's 2013 film Pacific Rim. To celebrate their 16 weeks together, Winter shared an Instagram of the two on the streets in China with a simple emoji caption. She wrote the numbers 1-4 followed by a checkmark as if to say, "Hey, I counted the months that we've been together, and I guess it's been four months! Rock on!" The couple has been Instagram official since December 2016. (This puts the couple at four months — if our calculations are correct.)