Ariel Winter Confirms She's Single

But what really seems to intimate that this young couple has officially parted is the fact that they recently unfollowed one another on social media, as Teen Vogue reports. If that's not a breakup signifier, then we don't know what is.Clearly, we're all living in a brave new world when it comes to ending your relationship publicly on the internet — and the dynamic plays out on a grand scale when famous people unfollow one another, delete photos, or untag each other in old posts.It takes concerted effort to digitally delete your history with someone, especially if your history runs deep. But it also makes a ton of sense to unfollow someone, particularly if things are still pretty painful — out of sight, out of mind is a good way to go.Case in point: Calvin Harris unfollowed his former flame Taylor Swift after their June breakup, and even went so far as to scrape all evidence of the singer from his Instagram account. The "Bad Blood" singer, who is now apparently dating Tom Hiddleston, appears to have done the same. But weeks later Harris reportedly explained via Instagram comments why he unfollowed and then re-followed Swift on the platform: "I cared too much and then I didn't care at all. I am a real person remember." Fair point.Harris isn't the only lad who has had a hard time on social media in the aftermath of his breakup. Joe Jonas unfollowed both ex Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after the pair got together. But Hadid and Malik, who reportedly broke up earlier this month, haven't scrubbed their social media of one another's presence. To each their own is still the abiding rule for how to handle a breakup, celebrity or not.Back to Winter's prom shots, though: Do they mean that she and her boyfriend are over? So far, the teenage star isn't saying for sure — and she's definitely not someone who is afraid to tell it like it is. If or when there's something to tell and she feels like sharing, we're sure she'll let us know.