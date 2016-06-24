Story from Pop Culture

Is Calvin Harris Really Trolling Taylor Swift Fans, Or Is It A Hacker?

Erin Donnelly
Last week Calvin Harris addressed Taylor Swift's new romance with Tom Hiddleston by shrugging it off and saying, "She's doing her thing." Now the DJ may be taking things a step further.

As E! News reports, several Swift fans were surprised to see comments from her ex — or, more likely, someone pretending to be him — defending himself about their relationship. The Instagram comments have since been deleted.

The comments saw "Harris" clapping back at the hate and calling out his pop star ex-girlfriend.

"She controlled the media and this situation," one message read. "I had no idea what was going on. So that kind of makes it a lot worse from my perspective."

Another comment said that he was "not jealous" of Hiddleswift, just "FREE."

A source tells E! that the comments were not made by Harris, however. Time to change that password, bro.

