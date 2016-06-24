Is Calvin Harris Really Trolling Taylor Swift Fans, Or Is It A Hacker?

Last week Calvin Harris addressed Taylor Swift's new romance with Tom Hiddleston by shrugging it off and saying, "She's doing her thing." Now the DJ may be taking things a step further.
As E! News reports, several Swift fans were surprised to see comments from her ex — or, more likely, someone pretending to be him — defending himself about their relationship. The Instagram comments have since been deleted.
As E! News reports, several Swift fans were surprised to see comments from her ex — or, more likely, someone pretending to be him — defending himself about their relationship. The Instagram comments have since been deleted.
The comments saw "Harris" clapping back at the hate and calling out his pop star ex-girlfriend.
"She controlled the media and this situation," one message read. "I had no idea what was going on. So that kind of makes it a lot worse from my perspective."
Another comment said that he was "not jealous" of Hiddleswift, just "FREE."
A source tells E! that the comments were not made by Harris, however. Time to change that password, bro.
Advertisement