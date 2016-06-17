Calvin Harris Speaks Out About Taylor & Tom

If, as the rumor mill has it, Calvin Harris is fuming over the apparent sudden romance between Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, he's not showing it. The Scottish DJ downplayed any beef when TMZ cameramen cornered him and brazenly asked if his famous ex had "betrayed" him.
"It's all good," Harris said as he made his way from his car to his gym entrance. "She's doing her thing."
A cynic might read more into that "she's doing her thing" line, but it's hard to accuse Harris of expressing any bad blood. Besides, he's got more important things to focus on. The official video for his collaboration with old pal Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For," just dropped. The video features RiRi dancing in a glowing cube, which is strangely hypnotic.
See for yourself, below.
